Bill Gates Warns US 'It's Not Too Late To Change Course' As Trump Team Targets HIV Funding Cuts

Billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Inc. MSFT Bill Gates has responded to a video posted by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) regarding the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

What Happened: Gates shared a video on X from Senator Collins discussing the importance of PEPFAR, a U.S. initiative launched in 2003 by former President George W. Bush. The initiative has saved over 26 million lives and enabled 7.8 million HIV-free births. Gates underscored the bipartisan support for PEPFAR and warned against cuts in funding aimed at preventing disease transmission and warned America, “It’s not too late to change course.”



Gates’ post gains relevance in light of recent political events, notably the Trump administration’s initial proposal to reduce HIV prevention funding—a move that faced strong backlash and was ultimately reversed in the LA County.

What’s Next: Gates has been vocal about the impact of U.S. health aid cuts. He recently expressed his concerns about the impact of continued U.S. cuts to global health aid, warning that these reductions could lead to an additional 8 million child deaths by 2040, citing a study.

Last week, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima stated that Donald Trump‘s cuts to HIV/AIDS programs are expected to further undermine an already struggling effort to eliminate the disease as a public health threat by 2030, as per Reuters.

Earlier, Gates made a quiet visit to the White House to urge Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reconsider the proposed cuts to foreign aid under the DOGE program. Despite Rubio’s assurance that the State Department will continue providing lifesaving aid, Democrats have raised doubts about the department’s commitment to following through on that promise.

Earlier Gates had urged the Trump administration to maintain funding for international health initiatives, cautioning that his Gates foundation would not be able to compensate for the potential shortfall.

