INmune Bio Stock Soars Friday On Alzheimer's Treatment Hopes

INmune Bio Inc. INMB stock is trading higher on Friday, with a session volume of 10.26 million compared to the average volume of 519.5K, per data from Benzinga Pro.

On Thursday, INmune Bio said it will host a conference call on Monday, June 30, to present topline data from the Phase 2 MINDFuL trial in early Alzheimer’s disease.

The MINDFuL study investigates XPro in patients with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease with brain inflammation.

The MINDFuL study will compare XPro to placebo (an injection that looks like the investigational drug but does not contain active medicine) to determine whether XPro affects memory, functioning and behavior, and whether it is safe and tolerable.

In November 2024, INmune Bio completed randomization of patients for its Phase 2 trial. “The trial ended up overenrolled with a total of 208 patients, 56% of whom were categorized as mild AD and 44% as MCI,” said RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio

In September 2024, the company announced that the results of an additional analysis of blinded data from its AD02 Phase II Alzheimer’s Disease trial demonstrated exceptional performance of the novel cognitive measure EMACC and a highly significant correlation between EMACC and the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), the accepted endpoint for AD trials.

Key Findings: An independent review confirmed a highly significant correlation (p<0.001) between baseline scores on EMACC and CDR-SB, the secondary endpoint in the AD02 trial.

The correlation of EMACC, when measured during the screening process and again at the first study visit before treatment, was found to be 0.93.

The difference in EMACC performance between patients with CDR global ratings of 0.5 (prodromal AD) and those rated 1.0 (mild dementia) was very large, with an effect size (Cohen’s d) of 0.87 (p<.0001)

XPro is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that is currently in clinical trial and acts differently than currently available TNF inhibitors in that it neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF), without affecting trans-membrane TNF (tmTNF) or TNF receptors.

XPro could have potential substantial beneficial effects in patients with neurologic disease by decreasing neuroinflammation.

INMB Price Action: INMB stock is up 74.68% at $10.97 at publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock