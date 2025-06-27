Mark Cuban Calls Out Low-Wage Employers, Says Taxpayers Are 'Subsidizing' Their Profits: Pushes 'Name And Shame' Strategy To Cut Medicaid Costs

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban launched a scathing attack on large employers whose full-time workers qualify for Medicaid, arguing that taxpayers effectively subsidize corporate profits through government assistance programs.

What Happened: “When a large employer pays so little that their full time employees qualify for Medicaid, (or any public assistance) we the taxpayers are effectively subsidizing that big company. That’s wrong,” Cuban wrote on X Thursday. He proposed a “name and shame” approach as “the best way to reduce the cost of Medicaid.”

Cuban’s comments come as Congress debates President Donald Trump‘s spending bill that could remove 4.8 million people from Medicaid eligibility through new work requirements. The Congressional Budget Office projects the measures would save $625 billion over ten years.

The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed his personal experience with the issue, stating he immediately raised wages after discovering arena employees were receiving public assistance. “When I found out I had employees at our arena on public assistance, I immediately gave raises to every hourly employee and their managers,” Cuban said. “I was embarrassed that was the case. It’s just wrong.”

Cuban defended his position against critics who labeled him a socialist, emphasizing market-based solutions. “I didn’t mention a word about policy change,” he responded. “If I knew which companies are costing taxpayers money, so they can make more money, I would stop doing business with them. That’s capitalism.”

Why It Matters: The healthcare entrepreneur also addressed systemic issues in employer-sponsored insurance, noting that major insurance companies control 230 million Americans’ coverage while pharmacy benefit managers control 275 million. “They design plans that put the credit risk of patient deductibles and out of pocket on providers,” Cuban explained, calling the system “insane” given that 40% of adults lack $400 in emergency savings while average deductibles reach $2,500.

Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company, launched in 2022, has grown to offer over 6,000 medicines through transparent pricing models that eliminate middlemen. The company’s marketplace expansion reflects his broader critique of healthcare industry practices that burden both taxpayers and patients.

Medicaid serves as a government health insurance program for low-income Americans, contrasting with Medicare’s coverage for seniors regardless of income.

Recent Trump administration claims about removing undocumented immigrants from Medicaid have drawn scrutiny, as federal Medicaid already excludes this population except for emergency services under the 1996 law.

