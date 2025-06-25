Evotec's Collaboration Sparks Hope For Acute Kidney Injury Breakthroughs

Evotec SE EVO shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Wednesday. This surge follows the company’s announcement that it has joined the NURTuRE-AKI consortium.

NURTuRE-AKI consortium is a collaboration aimed at developing an extensive patient database for acute kidney injury (AKI) research and therapeutic discovery.

The initiative, known as NURTuRE-AKI, will help Evotec identify core biological mechanisms behind AKI and propel the discovery of novel treatment options.

Evotec will integrate this data into its E.MPD platform, a molecular-level database that consolidates clinical and omics information, to enhance precision medicine capabilities.

By collecting longitudinal data across multiple stages of patient treatment, researchers will be able to evaluate disease progression with unprecedented depth and accuracy.

NURTuRE-AKI will focus on patients most vulnerable to AKI, including those undergoing cardiac surgery and individuals transitioning from acute kidney injury to chronic kidney disease.

The project will gather samples of blood, urine, DNA, and tissue alongside medical data, forming what is expected to be the most comprehensive AKI cohort worldwide.

“NURTuRE-AKI offers a rare opportunity to uncover molecular targets and develop biomarkers that could accelerate breakthroughs in kidney care,” said Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to finding collaborators aligned with this mission.

Elaine Davies, Director of Research Operations at Kidney Research U.K., expressed optimism about the partnership, noting the initiative’s potential to reshape how kidney diseases are diagnosed and treated.

Price Action: EVO shares are trading higher by 3.19% to $4.210 premarket at last check Wednesday.

