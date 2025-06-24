Why InMed's Alzheimer's Drug Candidate Is Fueling Sudden Stock Surge

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM stock is surging early Tuesday, with a session volume of 6.63 million compared to the average volume of 1.31 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, InMed released new preclinical data demonstrating that INM-901 significantly reduces inflammation in ex vivo models of neuroinflammation, further supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate for Alzheimer’s disease.

The study evaluated INM-901 in an ex vivo model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced inflammation in animal brain tissue, which is designed to induce a strong expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-6, IL-1β, IL-2, and KC/Gro and inflammasome marker NLRP3.

Results demonstrated that INM-901 treatment can reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines and may directly impact neuroinflammation independent of the influence of amyloid beta or tau aggregation.

Also Read: Why InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Stock Is Skyrocketing

This study model offers insight into INM-901’s potential therapeutic impact on brain inflammation that may underlie a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Key Findings from the Study

INM-901 significantly reduced levels of NLRP3 and IL-1β, two inflammasome markers increasingly implicated in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

INM-901 treatment resulted in a dose-dependent and statistically significant reduction in several key pro-inflammatory markers, including IL-6, IL-1β, KC/Gro, and IL-2.

INM-901 reduced key pro-inflammatory markers independent of amyloid-beta or tau pathology, which indicates potential for treating other dementia-related diseases.

NLRP3 has been implicated in the pathogenesis of several inflammatory, autoimmune, metabolic, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, type 2 diabetes, and others.

In these diseases, overactivation of NLRP3 can result in chronic inflammation in the brain, which may contribute to neurodegeneration and cognitive decline.

Key characteristics of INM-901 include

Reduced neuroinflammation and improved neurite growth and neuronal function, indicating the potential to restore damage caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

It is a preferential signaling agonist of the CB1/CB2 receptors and has been shown to have neuroprotective effects, helping protect the neurons in the brain from damage and cell death.

Impacts the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (“PPARs”), which have been shown to play an essential role in diabetes and are also considered as one of the potential therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease;

It can be administered orally and achieve therapeutic levels in the brain comparable to those obtained through intraperitoneal injection, offering many potential advantages over the routes of administration of the currently approved products.

Long-term preclinical behavioral studies demonstrate significant improvement in cognitive function, memory, locomotor activity, anxiety-based behavior, and sound awareness.

Price Action: INM stock is up 70% at $4.17 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock