EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands US Forensic Market Presence, Seeks FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Testing

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS announced an update on its growing footprint in the U.S. Forensic Use Only Market on Wednesday through its strategic partnership with SMARTOX.

SMARTOX, founded in 2012, is a U.S.-based provider of drug and alcohol testing products and services.

It offers a comprehensive portfolio supporting various settings, including healthcare, justice, corporate, and education.

SMARTOX supports clients across corrections, drug courts, rehabilitation centers, and forensic environments.

In addition to serving clients across the U.S., SMARTOX reaches international markets through its distribution network, including Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, and Australia.

It has deployed over 50 Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Readers and facilitated over 7,000 screening tests, including over 1,500 tests in 2024 alone.

INBS’ drug screening technology reduces reliance on invasive methods such as urine or saliva collection while delivering rapid and reliable results directly linked to the individual tested.

As adoption grows in the U.S. Forensic Use Only market, Intelligent Bio continues to actively pursue FDA clearance for its opiate test system for codeine. This effort aims to enable expansion into broader U.S. markets this year, including workplace drug testing, using its innovative fingerprint sweat-based testing technology.

Intelligent Bio reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 44 cents per share, down from a loss of $1.43 a year ago.

The noninvasive testing solutions provider reported sales of $728.87 thousand, down from $823.80 thousand a year ago.

Total revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter, supported by ongoing expansion across safety-critical industries and steady customer acquisition.

In March, Intelligent Bio received a patent for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Cartridge in the United States.

This is the company’s sixth active patent to be granted in the U.S., strengthening the protection of its unique and proprietary drug screening technology.

U.S. Patent (12259385) relates to the proprietary lateral flow test strip inside the company’s Drug Screening Cartridge.

Price Action: INBS stock is down 5.75% at $1.72 during the premarket session at the last check Wednesday.

