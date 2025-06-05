Organic Rancher Beef Supplied To Whole Foods Flagged For E.Coli, USDA Urges Shoppers To Take This Action

Federal food-safety regulators on Tuesday issued a nationwide public-health alert for Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-owned, Whole Foods’ Organic Rancher ground beef after lab tests detected the potentially deadly E. coli O157:H7 strain.

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the 1-pound vacuum-sealed packs bear establishment number "EST. 4027" and were processed May 22-23, 2025. Distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland shipped the beef to Whole Foods Market stores coast-to-coast before the product left shelves.

Investigators did not order a recall because stores no longer stock the item, but officials urged consumers to check refrigerators and freezers and not to consume any remaining packages.

What To Know: According to FSIS, E. coli O157:H7 can trigger dehydration, bloody diarrhea and severe abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure, FSIS noted. The infection sometimes progresses to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which, according to the CDC, is a form of kidney failure that most often strikes children under 5 and older adults.

Anyone who develops those symptoms should seek emergency care, the agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists bloody stool, high fever and reduced urination as red-flag warnings.

FSIS opened its Meat and Poultry Hotline — 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) and MPHotline@usda.gov — for consumer questions. Shoppers can also review food-handling tips in a five-step process highlighted by the CDC after a previous recall on similar grounds. FSIS said it will monitor the situation and update guidance if illnesses emerge.

Ground-beef recalls and alerts surface regularly and experts say undercooking remains the leading risk factor for infection. Health officials recommend cooking ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Price Action: Amazon shares were up 0.74% at $207.23 on Wednesday and have climbed 11.2% over the past month, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Amado Claro on Shutterstock.com

