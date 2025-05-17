Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm On Tariffs: Here's His 4 Word Warning To American Consumers

Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban doesn't often hold back when sharing his opinion with investors or other entrepreneurs on social media or while he's on "Shark Tank."

A recent social media post saw Cuban share his latest take on tariffs.



What Happened: Tariffs have become a major point of debate since President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025.

Tariffs on other countries or plans to place the higher costs on goods exported from other countries have often sent the stock market down.

Ahead of a recent 90-day pause agreement on reciprocal tariffs between China and the United States, Cuban shared a warning for American consumers.

"Importers are leaving inventory in China ports. Waiting for tariffs to be lowered. If they are not lowered enough, there will be a crush to ship them here and transport them when they get here. That will drive transportation costs way up," Cuban said on Bluesky.

Cuban summed up his thoughts into four words.

"More inflation, post tariffs."

Cuban suggests that inflation will go higher as the result of tariffs.

Why It's Important: Cuban predicts consumers could see empty shelves, higher costs and high inflation as a result of the tariffs.

While some tariff prices have come down, including the previous 145% amount placed on China, the impact will likely hit consumers according to Cuban and other experts.

Public companies have begun to comment on how tariffs will impact their financials

Sony Group Corp SONY said it expects to see a $680 million impact from tariffs. To offset the impact, the company is considering moving production of the PlayStation 5 to the United States or raising prices on video game consoles to consumers.

Walmart WMT, one of the world's largest retailers, recently reported quarterly financial results. Management said they will likely be raising prices in the coming weeks to offset the impact of tariffs.

"We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren't able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margin," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Based on the recent earnings reports from companies, Cuban's four-word warning could become true sooner than later.

