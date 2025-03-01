Zelenskyy's Clash With Trump Sparks Chaos For Allies, Trump Says 'It's Not Going To Be Pretty, Without Us He Doesn't Win'

The Friday confrontation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and its European allies in a challenging position.

What Happened: The Oval Office incident has sparked worries about the future of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia and its ties with the US. The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy escalated into a heated exchange that was broadcast live. Trump subsequently advised Zelenskyy via social media to “come back when he is ready for Peace,” leaving Ukraine in a bind.

Ukraine has been depending on the US as its primary ally and arms provider in its battle against Russia. Trump’s allies have suggested that a peace agreement is unlikely as long as Zelenskyy is in power.

"Either we're going to end it or let him fight it out, and if he fights it out, it's not going to be pretty, because without us, he doesn't win," Trump said on Friday evening.

This has left European allies, who have been urging Trump not to hastily agree to a peace deal on Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s terms, in shock. “Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader,” stated Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, reports Bloomberg.

European leaders are now faced with the difficult decision of either backing Ukraine’s war efforts independently or negotiating with Trump, potentially jeopardizing Zelenskyy's political future. “It's very difficult to do an economic deal with a leader who doesn't want to do a peace deal,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the outlet.

On Friday evening, Zelenskyy told the Fox News "we want peace, and said he's confident he'll be able to salvage his relationship with Trump. "But we can't lose our values, our people. We can't lose our freedom."

Why It Matters: The aftermath of the meeting has left Ukraine and its allies in a scramble to respond. European leaders are now trying to figure out their next move if Trump attempts to coerce Ukraine into a peace agreement favoring Russia.

The situation has also heightened concerns about the future of Ukraine’s war against Russia, which is the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

