The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has commenced after a slight delay with the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas.

What Happened: The ceasefire was scheduled to start early Sunday morning but was postponed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Hamas had not delivered on its commitment to reveal the identities of the hostages set for release.

Despite this, three hostages were freed from Gaza on the first day of the ceasefire, after enduring 471 days in captivity.

Israeli forces verified that the hostages had entered Israel, with the military circulating footage of the freed hostages crossing into Israeli territory, reports the Associated Press.

Simultaneously, ambulances and trucks loaded with humanitarian aid were stationed at the Egyptian border, prepared to enter the Gaza Strip. An Israeli airstrike claimed at least eight lives in the Gaza Strip following the delay in the ceasefire.

Despite the delay and the airstrike, Gaza saw celebrations of the ceasefire. A Red Cross convoy was spotted in the Gaza Strip, presumably en route to collect the first Israeli hostages in the territory.

However, the ceasefire was not without its share of devastation. Aerial footage revealed the damage inflicted on the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip due to the 15-month-long battle between Israel and Hamas.

As per the ceasefire agreement, three female hostages were to be released on the first day, with an additional four female hostages set to be freed on the seventh day of the agreement.

Why It Matters: The ceasefire and the release of hostages mark a significant step towards peace after a prolonged period of conflict. The release of hostages, in particular, is a critical aspect of the agreement, demonstrating both sides’ commitment to the ceasefire.

However, the devastation caused by the 15-month war underscores the long road to recovery that lies ahead for both Israel and Gaza.

The humanitarian aid waiting at the Egyptian border highlights the immediate needs of the people affected by the conflict.

