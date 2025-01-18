Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With Hard-Right 'Make Europe Great Again!' Post

Elon Musk has stirred the pot with a recent post on X shifting “from MAGA to MEGA” to “Make Europe Great Again!”

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk took to X to express his new vision, transitioning from MAGA to MEGA. His post has since garnered significant attention, with over 28.7 million views.

From MAGA to MEGA:



Make Europe Great Again! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

Musk’s post, “From MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again!” implies a shift in focus towards Europe, a region that has been a significant player in the global tech and automotive industries.

The slogan associated with Hungary’s hard-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sparked controversy among European political leaders.

Last week on Thursday, the European Commission demanded documents related to X’s “recommender systems,” which suggest content to users.

Also Read: Is Elon Musk’s Mental Health a Cause for Concern? Biographer Thinks So

“Today we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of X's recommender systems with the obligations under the DSA,” stated Henna Virkunnen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet comes at a time when Europe is striving to establish itself as a leader in the tech and automotive sectors. His call to “Make Europe Great Again” could be seen as a rallying cry for European innovation and progress.

As the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, Musk’s words carry weight in the industry. His endorsement of Europe’s potential could stimulate further growth and investment in the region.

However, Musk’s post also raises questions about his future plans. Could this be a hint towards a greater European focus for his companies, or is it merely a commentary on the current global landscape? Only time will tell.

Read Next

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Calls Elon Musk ‘Albert Einstein Of Our Time,’ Says Tesla CEO Will Help Build ‘A Stronger America’

Image: Shutterstock