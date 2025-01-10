Electric vehicle company Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE was one of the many companies that presented or showed off new products, concepts and company growth initiatives at the 2025 CES conference.

An electric vehicle media outlet is skeptical of the company's latest plan for growth.

What Happened: When it comes to Faraday Future, the company has focused on the premium electric vehicles sector with the FF 91 having a cost of more than $300,000.

The company now plans to grow with its new Faraday X sub-brand and have vehicles priced in the $20,000 to $50,000, executives told InsideEVs at CES.

Faraday plans to have the FX 5 and FX 6 vehicles priced from $20,000 to $30,000 and $30,000 to $50,000 respectively and the Super One minivan with a current undetermined price as the next models for growth.

A Super One prototype was at CES and Faraday X CEO Max Ma highlighted the company's excitement for this luxury passenger van.

Ma called the vehicle the "Nokia and iPhone moment" for Faraday Future saying, "You have the right product and open people's hearts."

Ma said the Super One will serve the market between high-end minivans and super-luxury SUVs, adding that it will transform the market.

"Today, the celebrities are using Escalades. Big, but there's no real luxury, top luxury, or you know, space and comfort. There's no AI. And then if you want to drive yourself, it's very hard to drive," Ma told InsideEVs.

Focusing on growth through AI, Ma also referred to the Super One as a "luxury AI MPV."

The prototype shown to the media highlighted the fact that Faraday has partnered with a Chinese company to make the Super One.

"Essentially, the Super One will be a rebadged Chinese plug-in hybrid MPV, with FF's tech," InsideEVs said.

The writer said the vehicle looked simply like a Chinese MPV and had no AI features.

Why It's Important: Faraday Future has struggled since announcing a SPAC merger back in 2021.

The merger announcement came with a value of $3.4 billion for the company. Fast forward to today and Faraday Future has a market capitalization of $94 million and an enterprise value of $203 million.

Shares are down 92% over the last year and down 43% year-to-date in 2025 already.

The appearance and prototype at CES could help restore brand awareness and trust in the company after several controversies and failures along the way. Top of Form

"We have been trained, with big hearts, with resilience, with hard (work). We also want to have this big opportunity to prove that we can do it again, right?" Ma told InsideEVs.

Ma noted the company is looking for a fresh start of sorts, which Faraday X could be the centerpiece of.

The CES presentation and media interview could cause some confusion with the company highlighting its focus on cheaper electric vehicles and showing off and naming a luxury multi-person vehicle as growth items.

FFIE Price Action: Faraday Future stock trades at $1.56 at market close Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $0.99 to $155.60.

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock