Faraday Future's FX 6 To Target $30K-$50K Price Range With AI-Driven EV Tech: Details

On Wednesday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE disclosed new updates for its FX brand, including an all-new logo and product details.

Faraday Future unveiled camouflaged FX prototype mules in Las Vegas, outlining its product development and U.S. regulatory testing phases.

The initial FX lineup includes the Super One AI-MPV, FX 5, with an expected price range of $20,000 – $30,000, and FX 6, with an expected price range of $30,000 – $50,000. These models offer both range-extended and battery-electric AIEV powertrains, and production is expected to begin by late 2025.

The company teased the FX 6 prototype mule, with more details coming in March 2025, and plans to launch the FX Super One in the second quarter of 2025.

Faraday also introduced the new FX logo, which represents its mass-market focus and distinguishes it from the premium FF brand.

Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of Faraday X said, “We also expect to make tangible progress on FX product development, testing and validation, supply chain enhancement and manufacturing preparedness towards securing the first FX vehicle pre-production model off the line by the end of this year.”

In November, the company announced the launch of a development phase after its first FX prototypes arrived at its headquarters.

Price Action: FFIE shares closed lower by 3.26% at $2.08 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.