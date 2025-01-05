New York City's Historic Congestion Pricing Starts Sunday, Uber And Lyft Passengers To Pay For Entering Manhattan

New York City is poised to become the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing, with drivers facing new tolls to enter Manhattan’s central business district starting Sunday. The groundbreaking initiative aims to tackle urban congestion and fund public transit improvements.

Under the plan championed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, passenger vehicles with E-ZPass will pay $9 during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends) to enter Manhattan south of Central Park. Non-E-ZPass users will pay $13.50. Overnight rates drop to $2.25 and $3.30 respectively, reported Associated Press.

The program follows successful models in London, Stockholm, and Singapore. While environmental and transit advocates support the measure for its potential to reduce pollution and fund mass transit, it has faced legal challenges, including a recent unsuccessful attempt by New Jersey to block implementation.

Some relief is available through credits of up to $3 for drivers using major tunnels and bridges. The plan also offers exemptions for emergency vehicles and people with disabilities, while low-income drivers can qualify for 50% discounts after ten monthly trips.

For-hire vehicle passengers will pay surcharges ranging from 75 cents for taxis to $1.50 for rideshare services like Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and Lyft Inc. LYFT.

