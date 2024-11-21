Nate Silver Says Biden Should Resign, Have Harris Take Over Presidency: 'It's A Very Difficult Job'

Best known for providing election polls and analysis, Nate Silver has a new prediction, or rather a suggestion that Vice President Kamala Harris should become president, despite losing the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Silver doesn't think that Harris should be declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, but rather should take over for outgoing President Joe Biden for the remainder of his term ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last two months," Silver tweeted.

The comments from Silver come after it was reported that Biden avoided the press while in South America for the G-20 summit, as reported by the New York Post.

Why It's Important: Age has been an important topic during the 2024 election cycle with Biden 82 years old and President-elect Trump 78 years old.

When Biden leaves the White House, he will break the record for the oldest president at the end of their term by more than four years, surpassing Ronald Reagan who was nearly 78 when he left the White House in 1989.

Trump will break the record for the oldest president at the start of a term, breaking Biden's current record of 78 years, 61 days set in January 2021.

Silver previously argued Biden should be replaced on the Democratic ticket for the 2024 election, an event that came true after Biden withdrew from the race after a poor showing in the first presidential debate.

Biden recently authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles in their attacks against Russia, an event that has escalated tensions in Europe and led to more concerns about the president's decisions during his last remaining time in the White House.

If Biden were to step down, Harris would become the first female president of the U.S., although it would come as a short-time event and after American voters have still not elected a female president to the White House.

