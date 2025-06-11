JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Urges Managers To Stop Running Meetings To Impress The Boss And Start Confronting Real Problems Head-On

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon delivered pointed advice to corporate managers on Tuesday, urging them to abandon meetings designed to impress bosses and instead embrace radical transparency about business problems.

What Happened: Speaking at a Morgan Stanley financial conference, Dimon told attendees that effective meetings require teams to “put your dead cats on the table” rather than concealing operational challenges, reported Business Insider. The CEO criticized meetings “run for the boss,” identifying them as breeding grounds for corporate politics and inefficiency.

Dimon referenced a lunch conversation where a participant claimed to have “no dead cats, just wounded ones,” prompting his direct response: “Go put the wounded ones on the table.”

He emphasized that resource competition drives meeting dysfunction, as teams fight “for the credit of revenues and expenses and one set of books,” leading to improper allocation decisions and dishonesty about loss leaders.

The CEO illustrated his point using JPMorgan’s small business credit card division, which competes with American Express Co. AXP on a third of the scale. Effective management, he said, requires asking tough questions like “What are they doing better?” rather than avoiding uncomfortable comparisons.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s management philosophy reflects broader corporate governance challenges facing financial institutions. As CEO of America’s largest bank by assets with $4.4 trillion under management, his leadership approach influences industry standards for executive accountability and operational transparency.

The comments underscore JPMorgan’s emphasis on direct communication over corporate politics, aligning with Dimon’s recent hardline stances, including his February defense of five-day office requirements.

For investors, this management style signals continued focus on operational efficiency and performance-driven culture at the nation’s premier financial institution during ongoing workforce restructuring.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: lev radin / Shutterstock.com