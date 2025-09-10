Astrazeneca
September 10, 2025 3:05 PM 2 min read

FDA Expands Approval For AstraZeneca's Drug For Pediatric Patients With Rare Type Of Cancer

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AstraZeneca Plc’s AZN Koselugo (selumetinib) granules and capsules for pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN), benign, nerve sheath tumors.

Neurofibromatosis is a group of genetic conditions causing non-cancerous tumors to grow in the nervous system, skin, and bone.

In 2020, the FDA approved selumetinib capsules for pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with NF1 who have symptomatic, inoperable PN.

Wednesday’s approval was based on adequate bridging between the oral granule and approved capsule formulations in a relative bioavailability (BA) study in healthy adults (Study 89) and exposure matching between the pediatric patient populations in the SPRINT Phase 2 Stratum I study (capsule formulation, ≥ 2 years of age) and the SPRINKLE study (oral granule formulation, ≥ 1 year of age).

Also Read: AstraZeneca Lung Cancer Combo Extends Patient Survival By Years In Key Study

Similar exposure between the formulations supports extrapolation of efficacy from pediatric patients ≥ 2 years of age to ≥ 1 year of age.

Based on body surface area, the recommended selumetinib dose is 25 mg/m2 orally twice daily, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The SPRINT trial investigated the efficacy of selumetinib in pediatric patients with NF1 and a measurable target PN that could not be surgically removed without risk of substantial morbidity.

The primary efficacy outcome measure was the overall response rate (ORR), which was 66%. All patients had a partial response, and 82% of responders had sustained responses lasting at least 12 months.

An independent central review of ORR was performed using the same response criteria and demonstrated an ORR of 44%.

Price Action: AZN stock is down 0.33% to $83.96 at the last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

AZN Logo
AZNAstraZeneca PLC
$80.95-0.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.18
Growth
73.55
Quality
63.88
Value
19.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved