Metaplanet Secures $1.45 Billion Capital Raise, Nets $30 Million Investment From KindlyMD Subsidiary Nakamoto

Metaplanet MTPLF has advanced its Bitcoin BTC/USD strategy with a major move to raise capital for expanded BTC acquisitions and income-generating initiatives.

What Happened: Tokyo-listed company Metaplanet has finalized a $1.45 billion international share offering, with proceeds allocated primarily toward Bitcoin purchases and partially to income-generating operations.

With this raise, Metaplanet now holds 20,136 BTC (~$2.25 billion), making it the sixth-largest public corporate Bitcoin holder, surpassing Tesla and Coinbase.

The company cited Japan's high national debt, negative real interest rates, and a weakening yen as core drivers of its Bitcoin-first strategy, launched in April 2024.

KindlyMD's Nakamoto Holdings will invest $30 million in the financing, marking its first investment in an Asian public company pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The deal, expected to close Sep. 16–17 will help accelerate Metaplanet's BTC accumulation.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin strategist and author Adam Livingston noted that Metaplanet's Bitcoin-backed preferred's could see rapid adoption in Japan's yield-starved market, where households hold about ¥1,120 trillion ($7.6 trillion) in cash and deposits, roughly 51% of assets versus 11.5% in the U.S.

Even a 0.1%–1% reallocation could unleash $7 trillion of demand, dwarfing typical corporate issuance sizes.

By directly channelling capital into BTC, Metaplanet strengthens its collateral base while avoiding convertible bond dilution.

Its options income strategy further supports dividend potential, reinforcing its appeal to Japanese investors seeking alternatives to stagnant cash holdings.

