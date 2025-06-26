Boeing 787 Dreamliner Black Box Recovered, Data Under Scrutiny To Provide Insights Into Fatal Air India Crash

Indian authorities have successfully extracted the black box data from the Air India flight that tragically crashed earlier this month, India’s civil aviation ministry said on Thursday. This step was long-awaited and is expected to provide crucial insights into the cause of the disaster.

What Happened: The Civil Aviation Ministry of India announced the recovery of the black box data from the Boeing Co. BA 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, killing 260 people, Reuters reported. The aircraft was flying to London when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder is a crucial step.

The Ministry, in a statement, said, “These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.”

The data was accessed by a team led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in collaboration with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. The investigation is expected to focus on the aircraft’s engine thrust, among other factors.

Why It Matters: The recovery of the black box data is a significant development in the investigation into the Air India crash. This step is expected to provide critical insights into the events leading up to the disaster, potentially shedding light on the causes and contributing factors.

The fatal crash has had a significant impact on the aviation industry, particularly on Boeing. The incident has raised questions about the safety and quality of Boeing aircraft, leading to a shift in public perception and potential consequences for the company’s future.

Involvement of two major U.S. aerospace players, Boeing and GE, in the aircraft, places them at the center of the investigation, with potential legal and reputational risks.

Price in Action: Boeing has gained 1.85% during regular trading and closed at approximately $202.58, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Renatas Repcinskas on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

