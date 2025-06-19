Trump Was Confronted At G7 By Canada's Indigenous Honor Guard Who Said He Was 'Filled With Rage,' But Delivered A Message Of 'Peace'

Steven Crowchild says he nearly walked off the G7 tarmac rather than greet a man he believes has "caused much pain and suffering in the world," but the Tsuut'ina First Nation leader stayed, prayed and delivered an impromptu plea for peace and clean water directly to President Donald Trump.

What Happened: According to a report by the Associated Press, Crowchild, wearing a feathered headdress and clutching treaty medals older than Canada itself, told Trump on Sunday night that First Nations need leaders who protect “water for future generations."

The meeting came as heads of state arrived for the summit outside Calgary. Crowchild was part of an Indigenous honor guard because "no Indigenous representation was there at the time."

“I was filled with rage”, he recalled as he considered leaving, but stayed, conceding “visibility is key and diplomacy is important.” After consulting elders, he decided to confront Trump face-to-face. "Instead of war, I choose peace," he said, describing the encounter as "really intense."

Trump, wearing a white "Make America Great Again" cap, listened for several minutes before Crowchild greeted other leaders with the same message.

Why It Matters: The exchange unfolded as the summit grappled with widening Israel-Iran hostilities and as Trump prepared to leave early, a move that roiled agendas on Ukraine and trade. Ottawa and Washington nevertheless vowed to finish a new bilateral deal within 30 days.

Crowchild, an elected Tsuut'ina councillor, said he will judge the outcome by actions, not photo-ops: "Whether he listened or not, time will tell." For now, he added, the U.S. president remains "just another person," and he stood "taller than him as proud Tsuut'ina Isgiya."

