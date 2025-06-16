Trump Asks 'Everyone' To Immediately Evacuate Tehran, Odds Of US Striking Iran Spike On Crypto Betting Platform

President Donald Trump asked citizens of Tehran, Iran’s capital, to “immediately” evacuate the city on Monday, as cryptocurrency bettors increased the likelihood that the U.S. would join Israel in the war against the Middle Eastern country.

What happened: Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "Iran should have signed the ‘deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Trump then asked people to "immediately" evacuate the capital city of Tehran, home to around 10 million people.

Trump will also cut short his G7 summit "because of what's going on in the Middle East," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Meanwhile, the likelihood that the U.S. will take military action against Iran before July jumped by 15 percentage points to 44% in the last 24 hours on the Polygon POL/USD-based Polymarket.

More than $5.3 million has been wagered on the bet, and the market would resolve to "Yes" if the U.S. initiates a military action on Iranian soil, airspace, or maritime territory or against any Iranian embassies or consulates before June 30.

Why It Matters: Israel has been launching strikes on Iran since Thursday of last week, but the U.S. has stayed out of the conflict.

While Iran has also launched missile attacks in response, their frequency has decreased as a result of Israel’s targeted strikes on Iran’s missile stockpile and launch capability, reports suggested.

Previously, Trump warned Iran that any attack on U.S. forces or land would be met with an unprecedented military response.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Iranian lawmakers were contemplating a legislative move that could see the nation withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty



