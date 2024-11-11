California Cannabis Industry Titans Headline Benzinga's Anaheim Event Tues. Nov. 12

The buzz is building around the California cannabis industry as Benzinga prepares to host its highly anticipated Cannabis Market Spotlight event on November 12, 2024, at the House of Blues in Anaheim. With federal cannabis reclassification potentially on the horizon, California's industry insiders are gathering to exchange insights, forge partnerships and discuss fresh opportunities that could reshape the market landscape.

Industry professionals, including dispensary owners, brand leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, will convene for a full day of high-impact sessions. Topics range from capital strategies and retail growth to global expansion and consumer segmentation, all tailored to help businesses stand out in California's highly competitive market.

With a range of speakers and sessions, this event promises invaluable insights, key networking opportunities and actionable takeaways for navigating California's rapidly evolving cannabis industry.

Key Panels And Topics

Attendees will gain a deep dive into the investment landscape, discover potential retail opportunities and hear directly from influential voices about the future of cannabis in California and beyond. The day's panels feature discussions on:

Investment and Expansion : How to navigate capital markets in California's cannabis scene.

: How to navigate capital markets in California's cannabis scene. Global Brand Building : Insights into how California's cannabis culture can influence Latin American and Asian markets.

: Insights into how California's cannabis culture can influence Latin American and Asian markets. Retail Strategies and Consumer Segments : Analyzing market segments from wellness consumers to first-time users.

: Analyzing market segments from wellness consumers to first-time users. Innovation and Celebrity Branding: Exploring the profitability of innovative cannabis products and the impact of celebrity partnerships.

Among the companies represented, notable public firms like Glass House Brands GLASF and Gold Flora Corp GRAM will share insights alongside other leading brands, focusing on California's potential as a national and international powerhouse in cannabis.

Speaker Lineup

Each speaker brings a unique perspective to the challenges and opportunities in California's cannabis sector. The event will include the following industry leaders:

Kyle Kazan , Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO – Glass House Brands

, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO – Glass House Brands Sahar Ayinehsazian , Partner – Vicente LLP

, Partner – Vicente LLP Nicole Elliott , Director – California Department of Cannabis Control

, Director – California Department of Cannabis Control Dustin Moore , Co-Founder – Embarc

, Co-Founder – Embarc Jesse Redmond , Head of Cannabis – Water Tower Research

, Head of Cannabis – Water Tower Research Laurie Holcomb , CEO – Gold Flora

, CEO – Gold Flora Jocelyn Sheltraw , Co-Founder & CEO – Budist

, Co-Founder & CEO – Budist Dustin Milner , CEO – Talarya Brands

, CEO – Talarya Brands Dennis O'Malley , Founder & Principal – Echtrai Corp

, Founder & Principal – Echtrai Corp Rachel Wright , Founder & CEO – Verdant Strategies

, Founder & CEO – Verdant Strategies Steve Podell , CEO & Co-Founder – Hyroad; Operating Partner – Cypress Ascendant Holdings

, CEO & Co-Founder – Hyroad; Operating Partner – Cypress Ascendant Holdings Chelsea Kossower , VP of Global Expansion – Puffco

, VP of Global Expansion – Puffco Lauren Fontein , Founder & Chief Compliance Officer – The Artist Tree

, Founder & Chief Compliance Officer – The Artist Tree Caleb Counts , CEO & Co-Founder – Connected Cannabis

, CEO & Co-Founder – Connected Cannabis Lee Fraser , Chief Administrative Officer – Planet 13 PLNH

, Chief Administrative Officer – Planet 13 DJ Saul , CEO – Khalifa Kush

, CEO – Khalifa Kush Ron Gershoni , CEO – Jetty Extracts

, CEO – Jetty Extracts Teddy Cabugos , President – Sunstone Brands

, President – Sunstone Brands Kenny Morrison , Founder – CQ Drinks

, Founder – CQ Drinks Raza Lawrence , Counsel – Zuber Lawler

, Counsel – Zuber Lawler Sierra Elaina , CEO – Lehua Brands

, CEO – Lehua Brands Hirsh Jain , Founder – Ananda Strategy

, Founder – Ananda Strategy Seth Yakatan , Co-Founder – Katan Associates

, Co-Founder – Katan Associates Anthony Green , EVP, Sales – Surfside

, EVP, Sales – Surfside Rusty Wilenkin , Co-Founder & CEO – Old Pal

, Co-Founder & CEO – Old Pal Tom Zuber , Managing Partner – Zuber Lawler

, Managing Partner – Zuber Lawler Paul Jacobson , CEO – Rove

, CEO – Rove Kendra Clark , General Counsel – Connected Cannabis

, General Counsel – Connected Cannabis Brian Applegarth , Owner & Founder – Applegarth Strategies

, Owner & Founder – Applegarth Strategies Scott Schmidt , Executive Director – Emerald Village West Hollywood

, Executive Director – Emerald Village West Hollywood Jerred Kiloh , President – UCBA

, President – UCBA Maha Haq , Social Consumption Consultant – Maha Haq

, Social Consumption Consultant – Maha Haq Chang Yi , CEO & Chief Legal Officer – Smoakland

, CEO & Chief Legal Officer – Smoakland Jason McKnight , Founder & CEO – Green Label RX

, Founder & CEO – Green Label RX Sue Carlton , Owner – Ranchera Familia & Moon Valley Creek Ranch; Chief of Marketing – Crockett Family Farms

, Owner – Ranchera Familia & Moon Valley Creek Ranch; Chief of Marketing – Crockett Family Farms Bill Levers , Co-Founder – Beard Bros. Pharms

, Co-Founder – Beard Bros. Pharms Angela Pih , Founder – BrandTrust

, Founder – BrandTrust Matthew Shterenberg , CEO & Co-Founder – Deeproots Partners

, CEO & Co-Founder – Deeproots Partners Eric Gutshall , Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer – Jointly

, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer – Jointly Adam Banke , Co-Founder & COO – Hyroad

, Co-Founder & COO – Hyroad Drew Mathews, CEO – Green Life Business Group Inc.

Don't Miss Out

The House of Blues, known for its lively atmosphere, will provide an ideal setting for participants to network and share their visions for the future of cannabis in California. For anyone eager to engage with the Who's Who of California's cannabis scene, this is the event to attend.

The House of Blues, known for its lively atmosphere, will provide an ideal setting for participants to network and share their visions for the future of cannabis in California.