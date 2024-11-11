California Cannabis Industry Titans Headline Benzinga's Anaheim Event Tues. Nov. 12

The buzz is building around the California cannabis industry as Benzinga prepares to host its highly anticipated Cannabis Market Spotlight event on November 12, 2024, at the House of Blues in Anaheim. With federal cannabis reclassification potentially on the horizon, California's industry insiders are gathering to exchange insights, forge partnerships and discuss fresh opportunities that could reshape the market landscape.
Industry professionals, including dispensary owners, brand leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, will convene for a full day of high-impact sessions. Topics range from capital strategies and retail growth to global expansion and consumer segmentation, all tailored to help businesses stand out in California's highly competitive market.
For those eager to join the conversation, tickets are available on Benzinga's event page. With a range of speakers and sessions, this event promises invaluable insights, key networking opportunities and actionable takeaways for navigating California's rapidly evolving cannabis industry.
Key Panels And Topics
Attendees will gain a deep dive into the investment landscape, discover potential retail opportunities and hear directly from influential voices about the future of cannabis in California and beyond. The day's panels feature discussions on:
- Investment and Expansion: How to navigate capital markets in California's cannabis scene.
- Global Brand Building: Insights into how California's cannabis culture can influence Latin American and Asian markets.
- Retail Strategies and Consumer Segments: Analyzing market segments from wellness consumers to first-time users.
- Innovation and Celebrity Branding: Exploring the profitability of innovative cannabis products and the impact of celebrity partnerships.
Among the companies represented, notable public firms like Glass House Brands GLASF and Gold Flora Corp GRAM will share insights alongside other leading brands, focusing on California's potential as a national and international powerhouse in cannabis.
Get your tickets now. Very few are left.
Speaker Lineup
Each speaker brings a unique perspective to the challenges and opportunities in California's cannabis sector. The event will include the following industry leaders:
- Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO – Glass House Brands
- Sahar Ayinehsazian, Partner – Vicente LLP
- Nicole Elliott, Director – California Department of Cannabis Control
- Dustin Moore, Co-Founder – Embarc
- Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis – Water Tower Research
- Laurie Holcomb, CEO – Gold Flora
- Jocelyn Sheltraw, Co-Founder & CEO – Budist
- Dustin Milner, CEO – Talarya Brands
- Dennis O'Malley, Founder & Principal – Echtrai Corp
- Rachel Wright, Founder & CEO – Verdant Strategies
- Steve Podell, CEO & Co-Founder – Hyroad; Operating Partner – Cypress Ascendant Holdings
- Chelsea Kossower, VP of Global Expansion – Puffco
- Lauren Fontein, Founder & Chief Compliance Officer – The Artist Tree
- Caleb Counts, CEO & Co-Founder – Connected Cannabis
- Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer – Planet 13 PLNH
- DJ Saul, CEO – Khalifa Kush
- Ron Gershoni, CEO – Jetty Extracts
- Teddy Cabugos, President – Sunstone Brands
- Kenny Morrison, Founder – CQ Drinks
- Raza Lawrence, Counsel – Zuber Lawler
- Sierra Elaina, CEO – Lehua Brands
- Hirsh Jain, Founder – Ananda Strategy
- Seth Yakatan, Co-Founder – Katan Associates
- Anthony Green, EVP, Sales – Surfside
- Rusty Wilenkin, Co-Founder & CEO – Old Pal
- Tom Zuber, Managing Partner – Zuber Lawler
- Paul Jacobson, CEO – Rove
- Kendra Clark, General Counsel – Connected Cannabis
- Brian Applegarth, Owner & Founder – Applegarth Strategies
- Scott Schmidt, Executive Director – Emerald Village West Hollywood
- Jerred Kiloh, President – UCBA
- Maha Haq, Social Consumption Consultant – Maha Haq
- Chang Yi, CEO & Chief Legal Officer – Smoakland
- Jason McKnight, Founder & CEO – Green Label RX
- Sue Carlton, Owner – Ranchera Familia & Moon Valley Creek Ranch; Chief of Marketing – Crockett Family Farms
- Bill Levers, Co-Founder – Beard Bros. Pharms
- Angela Pih, Founder – BrandTrust
- Matthew Shterenberg, CEO & Co-Founder – Deeproots Partners
- Eric Gutshall, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer – Jointly
- Adam Banke, Co-Founder & COO – Hyroad
- Drew Mathews, CEO – Green Life Business Group Inc.
Don't Miss Out
The House of Blues, known for its lively atmosphere, will provide an ideal setting for participants to network and share their visions for the future of cannabis in California. For anyone eager to engage with the Who's Who of California's cannabis scene, this is the event to attend.
Tickets are available at cannabismarketspotlight.com for those ready to connect with top industry minds and explore new avenues in cannabis.
