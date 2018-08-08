30 Leading Public And Private Cannabis Companies To Pitch Investors At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga, a leading financial media outlet, announced today that 30 of the top cannabis companies in North America will offer exclusive presentations to investors at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto August 17 at the Arcadian Court.

The 30 firms represent leaders in both the public and private markets, and have cumulatively raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture, private equity and public market capital.

The full list of presenters includes:

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

Benzinga is the go-to source for investors who need the latest news in the cannabis sector, and frequently breaks exclusive coverage on celebrity cannabis entrepreneurs and commentary from leading political and business figures.

Benzinga is bringing that expertise to a live setting, which offers entrepreneurs and investors an incredible opportunity to network, make deals, and learn from influencers, policymakers and trailblazers at the Cannabis Capital Conference. Check out the agenda here.

Tickets for the event are on-sale and going fast. Investors, entrepreneurs and those interested in investing in cannabis can purchase tickets here. Institutional investors can apply for complimentary tickets to the event by email events@benzinga.com.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference takes place at Arcadian Court in downtown Toronto.

