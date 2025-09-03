Roblox Corp. RBLX shares rose Wednesday after the gaming platform announced plans to extend age estimation technology across all users accessing its communication features by year-end, a move aimed at addressing persistent concerns over child safety.

The company said it will use a combination of facial age estimation, government ID verification, and parental consent to establish a more reliable assessment of users’ ages.

This data will underpin new safeguards designed to restrict interactions between adults and minors unless they are known to each other in real life.

Roblox also announced a new strategic partnership with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC), a global standard for ratings of games and apps.

This partnership will help rating authorities assign age and content ratings to Roblox experiences, allowing parents and players to make more informed choices.

By adopting IARC’s framework, Roblox reinforces its commitment to safety and trust within its global community.

Roblox’s new partnership will replace its content maturity labels with ratings from familiar agencies like the ESRB in the United States, GRAC in South Korea, and PEGI in Europe and the United Kingdom.

This will provide clear, region-specific ratings that reflect local cultural norms, helping families identify age-appropriate content.

The announcements arrive as Roblox faces heightened scrutiny over the safety of its young user base. Analysts at Wedbush described the company as one of the best growth opportunities in the gaming sector, while noting that negative headlines and lawsuits could fuel volatility.

They praised Roblox’s management for rapid responses to safety concerns, highlighting new tools for parental oversight, AI-driven content moderation, and age verification measures.

Wedbush also pointed to the success of viral games on the platform, alongside management’s third-quarter guidance calling for 41% to 45% year-over-year bookings growth and expanding advertising opportunities.

Roblox stock has gained 130% year-to-date.

Price Action: RBLX stock is trading higher by 3.90% to $133.48 at last check Wednesday.

