Mark Zuckerberg On Big Screen: Here's Who Could Play Meta Platforms CEO Next

A sequel to "The Social Network" will likely require recasting the role of Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg in “The Social Network,” has reportedly declined to reprise the role.

Jeremy Allen White, best known for acting roles on "Shameless" and "The Bear," is in talks to play the Meta Platforms META CEO, according to a report from Variety.

Mikey Madison, who won the Best Actress Academy Award last year for “Anora,” is also in talks for a role.

According to the report, writer and director Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay of the original 2010 film, met with both Madison and White about roles in the film.

Sony Group Corp SONY, which produced “The Social Network,” has not officially announced the project.

Sony declined to comment to Variety.

David Fincher directed the 2010 film; he is not expected to return for the sequel.

White has received critical acclaim and awards for his role on "The Bear." He also took on the role of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen in the biopic, "Deliver Me from Nowhere." The film is set for an Oct. 24, 2025 theatrical release and will feature White singing all the songs.

The actor could end up playing a character different than Zuckerberg, as it said he was in line for a lead role, but didn't specify which character.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter reports that actor Jeremy Strong is also being considered to play Zuckerberg.

Strong is best known for his role on "Succession" and in the recent Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice.”

Read Also: Elon Musk Biopic: Who Should Play Tesla CEO? Grok Picks These 6 Actors

Why It's Important: “The Social Network” focused on the early creation days of Meta Platforms, then known as Facebook. Eisenberg portrayed Zuckerberg in his early years as co-founder of the company.

The new film will center on a series of articles published by the Wall Street Journal in 2021. The so-called "Facebook Files" exposed the company as a harmful platform for children and teens, along with being a source of misinformation.

The film may also explore Facebook's alleged role in misinformation contributing to political violence like the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Social Network" earned eight Academy Award nominations and saw Sorkin win for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film grossed $97 million domestically and $225 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Zuckerberg was not a fan of "The Social Network" and will likely distance himself from the sequel.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock