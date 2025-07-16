Could Eminem Be AMC's Next Secret Weapon After Taylor Swift Success?

Hit rapper Eminem is coming to the big screen again thanks to a partnership with AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC. Will the movie theater chain have the same success it had with Taylor Swift?

What Happened: Eminem raps that you might have only one shot or one opportunity "to seize everything you ever wanted" in the Academy Award winning song "Lose Yourself." Lucky for AMC, they might have another shot at box office success thanks to an exclusive deal with the musician.

AMC announced it is exclusively releasing "Stans," a documentary from Eminem about fandom in theaters Aug. 7-10.

"This one's for the Stans, by the Stans! See the real stories behind the fandom," AMC tweeted.

Eminem also shared the trailer for the movie and also posted to his 21.7 million X followers that you can preorder a "Stans" movie soundtrack vinyl and movie ticket. The vinyl and movie ticket showed a cost of $63. Movie tickets for a theater near this author were listed at $18 each, but may vary by location.

"Released in 2000, Eminem's song ‘Stan' — about an obsessive, unstable fan — remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017," the movie's website reads.

The film will explore fandom and "complicated relationship" between Eminem being a mostly private artist and his "massive public persona." The film will include archival footage, interviews, recreations and an exclusive original interview with Eminem.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Eminem’s Manager Paul Rosenberg Shares His Story With Multiplatinum Rapper — ‘Nobody Wanted To Sign Him, I Didn’t Give Up’

Why It's Important: The new "Stans" film will be released by AMC Theatres Distribution, the unit of the movie theater chain that also released concert documentaries from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

"Stans" will be shown twice daily in more than 135 AMC locations according to a report from Variety. The film will be released for a full week in the AMC Empire 25 in New York to qualify for award nominations.

The film will also get an international release with Trafalgar Releasing launching the film on Aug. 7 in around 1,600 movie theaters in 50 countries expected to show the film.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" broke records for concert films and grossed $180.8 million in domestic theaters and $261.7 million worldwide.

The Beyoncé film "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" grossed $33.9 million domestically and $44.0 million worldwide.

Eminem previously starred as himself in the semi-autobiographical 2002 film "8 Mile." That film grossed $116.8 million domestically and $242.9 million worldwide.

While there is no guarantee that "Stans" will be a hit, AMC landed exclusive coverage of the movie, which could bring fans to its theaters for the first time to experience premium screens, enhanced food options and win them over as future movie customers.

AMC could also get a piece of future revenue from streaming partnerships and other deals as one of the distribution partners, as it did with the Taylor Swift film.

AMC Price Action: AMC stock closed Wednesday up 1.76% to $3.18 versus a 52-week trading range of $2.45 to $5.76. AMC stock is down 20.9% year-to-date in 2025.

