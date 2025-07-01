A third and final season of "Squid Game" has been out for less than a week and is already among the most-watched premieres in Netflix Inc NFLX history.

Here's a look at the first week viewership for "Squid Game" season 3 and how it stacks up in history.

What Happened: The third season of "Squid Game" fell shy of the record premiere week figures from the second season, but managed to break a Netflix record of the most views in a show's first three days.

Season 3 of "Squid Game" brought in 60.1 million views in its first three days with 368.4 million hours watched. The show ranked number one in 93 countries.

Also ranking in the top 10 for non-English series was the second season of "Squid Game" with 2.8 million views, to rank third and the first season of the series ranking sixth with 1.7 million views.

For comparison, the second season premiere had 68 million views in its first week, which included four days and was around the Christmas 2024 holiday. With the extra day and the holiday, the second season likely had an unfair advantage in setting the record over the third season. Season 2 debuted at number one in 92 countries. The second season broke the Netflix premiere viewership record of 50.1 million previously set by "Wednesday."

During the second season's premiere week, 487.6 million hours were watched. The first season ranked third during the same week with 8.1 million views, which is more than the number watching the first two seasons combined during the third season's premiere week.

Why It's Important: The third and final season of "Squid Game" will continue to climb the all-time leaderboard, where the first two seasons currently lead. The first season ranks first all time with 265.2 million views in its first four weeks, followed by the second season with 192.6 million views in its first four weeks. This ranks first and second among non-English series.

The third season already ranks ninth among non-English series and could end up in the top three based on historical interest in the series.

"Wednesday" tops the English series viewership all-time list with 252.1 million views in its first four weeks.

The end of "Squid Game" could be a historical event for Netflix as its top series ever and could see the company turn to spinoffs and remakes to extend the life of the series.

Outside of the finale of "Squid Game," Netflix has new seasons of "Wednesday" and "Stranger Things" coming in the second half of 2025, along with live sports and other content.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock closed down 3.40% to $1,293.60 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $588.43 to $1,341.15. Netflix stock is up over 45% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix