Netflix's Squid Game Finale Takes Over Seoul With Massive Parade, Star-Studded Fan Event

On Sunday, Netflix Inc. NFLX celebrated the finale of "Squid Game" with a parade and star-studded fan event in Seoul, South Korea.

What Happened: A massive Squid Game parade took to the streets of Seoul, featuring towering character installations and figurines from the show, reported The Korean Herald.

The procession began around 7:50 p.m. and traveled from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza.

Fans lined the streets to see the show's iconic characters, including the giant Young-hee doll, a massive piggy bank representing the prize money and O and X signs symbolizing the show's infamous voting system.

Following the parade, a fan event kicked off with a media facade projecting iconic Squid Game symbols onto the Seoul Metropolitan Library. Cast members from all three seasons, including Lee Jung-jae ( who played Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456) and Jung Ho-yeon (Player 067), participated in a live discussion, offering behind-the-scenes stories, the report said.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also shared emotional reflections, revealing that while the ending was bittersweet, he felt a sense of relief after completing such a monumental project.

Why It's Important: The third and final season of ‘Squid Game' returned to Netflix on June 27.

The first season of Squid Game premiered on Sept. 17, 2021. Within its first month, the show drew in hundreds of millions of households globally, with Netflix revealing that viewers streamed a staggering 1.65 billion hours of the series during those initial four weeks.

Set in South Korea, the story follows 456 financially desperate contestants who enter a covert competition to win a massive cash prize of 45.6 billion Korean won — roughly $38.5 million.

The participants soon discover that the seemingly innocent children's games they must play are deadly and failure means death — only one person can survive.

To this day, Squid Game remains Netflix's top-performing show, racking up over 2.2 billion viewing hours and attracting more than 265 million viewers.

The second season debuted on Dec. 26, 2024, attracting 68 million viewers in its first week, setting a new record for a Netflix series launch.

