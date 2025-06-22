$1,000 Disneyland Breakfast Sparks Outrage: Dad Says He 'Almost Spit Out My Coffee'

A father’s post revealing a hefty Disneyland breakfast bill of $937.65 has caused widespread disbelief and criticism.

What Happened: The father, known on social media as John ‘Rock & Roll’ Tolkien or @jrockandrollt, shared his family’s breakfast bill from the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disneyland Resort in California.

The bill, which included a $150 tip, was for a family of five and totaled just under $1,000.

The post, featuring a snapshot of the bill, has garnered nearly 17 million views. The comment section is rife with reactions of shock and criticism, with many arguing that the father must have been aware of the high prices at the venue.

The breakfast took place at the Napa Rose Restaurant, located inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a 4-star hotel situated within the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Disneyland has been contacted by Newsweek for a response to the incident.

This incident has sparked a conversation about the high costs associated with visiting theme parks like Disneyland. Critics argue that these prices can make such experiences inaccessible for many families.

The father’s post serves as a stark reminder of the financial implications that can come with a day out at such venues.

It remains to be seen how Disneyland will respond to this controversy and whether it will lead to any changes in their pricing policies.

