A Canadian man has taken legal action against his girlfriend who allegedly vanished after winning a lottery of $3.6 million, leaving him stranded.

What Happened: Lawrence Campbell, a resident of Winnipeg, stated that he had purchased a lottery ticket that bagged a whopping $3.6 million. However, due to a misplaced wallet and ID, he was unable to officially claim the prize. As a result, his long-term girlfriend, Krystal McKay, collected the winnings.

Contrary to their plans of enjoying their newfound fortune together, McKay allegedly disappeared, prompting Campbell to file a lawsuit against her to reclaim the money.

As per the report by New York Post, Campbell’s lawyer stated that the couple was “in a loyal, committed and promising romantic partnership.”

According to Campbell, less than two weeks after McKay encashed the check, she failed to return to their shared hotel room. He later found her with another man after visiting places she frequently visited. McKay has since blocked him on social media and has obtained a protection order.

McKay, however, has refuted the allegations and intends to respond in court, as per the report.

This case highlights the potential legal complications that can arise from lottery winnings, particularly when the winnings are collected by someone other than the ticket purchaser.

It underscores the importance of clear communication and agreement between parties involved in such situations.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for similar cases in the future, impacting how lottery winnings are handled legally.

