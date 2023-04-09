Teen Wins $1 Million After Grandma Gives Him Scratch-Off Ticket For His Birthday: 'The Perfect Gift'

A teenager who just turned 18 years old rang in his birthday in style after he was gifted a scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

According to the statement from lottery officials, Kaleb Heng said his grandmother had given him the "the perfect gift": a scratch-off ticket she had bought from an Oasis Market in Turlock, California before his fishing trip.

Officials said that Heng's grandmother had bought him the ticket as a birthday surprise since it was the first time he could legally play the lottery. Heng reportedly had to get an ID before claiming the prize.

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. So we had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet!" Heng was quoted saying.

Heng said he plans to use his winnings for college and furniture improvement, the statement noted.

According to the California Lottery, another person, John Vang, also won $1 million after buying a winning "Power 10" scratch-off ticket in Fresno, California. Vang's brother-in-law gave him the ticket from the Sunnyside Liquor & IPA Hub in Fresno as a Christmas gift, according to the release.

