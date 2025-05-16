Take-Two Q4 Beats On NBA 2K, Mobile; Analysts Flag Cautious Guidance On GTA 6 Delay

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO is trading lower on Friday, after the company reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Wedbush On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Michael Pachter maintained an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $253 to $269.

Take-Two Interactive Software reported its quarterly results broadly in-line with expectations, Pachter said in a note. The company declared net bookings of $1.582 billion, above consensus of $1.550 billion and hitting "the high end of its guidance on a solid release slate, strong back catalog performance, live services, and continued mobile success," he added.

Management guided to net bookings of $5.9 billion–$6 billion and earnings of $2.45–$2.70 per share for fiscal 2026, missing the guidance, the analyst stated. The guidance was impacted by a delay in the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI from the fall of 2025 to May 26, 2026, he mentioned.

Raymond James On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Andrew Marok reiterated an Outperform rating, while lifting the price target from $240 to $250.

Take-Two Interactive Software reported solid results for the fiscal fourth quarter, with bookings hitting the top end of the guidance range, Marok said. Both NBA 2K25 and mobile delivered strong performances, he added.

Fiscal 2026 is "shaping up solidly on the release front," with a strong response to major titles, the analyst stated. "Fan reception to Mafia and TTWO's other headline release, Borderlands 4, have been solidly positive to date, which should provide a high floor for FY26 bookings given the ongoing momentum in other areas of the business like NBA 2K and the company's mobile business," he further wrote.

Benchmark On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Mike Hickey reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $250.

Take-Two Interactive Software delivered strong figures, driven by a "broad based performance across core franchises and mobile," Hickey said. NBA 2K25 sold nearly 10 million units, up 7% year-on-year, he added.

Recurrent consumer spending grew 14% year-on-year and contributed 77% of the company's total net bookings, the analyst stated. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 215 million units, and the "excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI continues to build," he further wrote.

TTWO Price Action: Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software had declined by 1.5% to $228.80 at the time of publication on Friday.

