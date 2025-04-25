April 25, 2025 2:12 PM 2 min read

PepsiCo Posts In-Line Results As Guidance Reflects Tariff Costs, Analysts Say

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. PEP tanked after the company reported a sales decline for the first quarter on Thursday.

BofA Securities On PepsiCo

Analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating while reducing the price target from $155 to $150.

PepsiCo reported its quarterly results broadly in line with consensus estimates, Spillane said in a note. Management’s 2025 earnings guidance reflects tariff costs of around 40 cents per share, he added.

There is a lack of clarity around a recovery in US salty snacks, given the macro volatility, Spillane stated. The company's earnings are expected to decline by around 11% year-on-year in the second quarter, $2.03 per share, "as weaker Frito sales/operating deleverage plays out, hampered further by a $76mil gain to corporate operating profit in the base period," he wrote.  

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Goldman Sachs On PepsiCo

Analyst Bonnie Herzog reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $160.

PepsiCo's first-quarter results were "broadly in-line with subdued investor expectations," with earnings coming in at $1.48 per share, versus consensus estimates of $1.49 per share, Herzog said. The results were disappointing but not surprising, he added.

"Given higher expected supply chain costs related to tariffs, elevated macroeconomic volatility, and a subdued consumer backdrop," management lowered their full-year EPS growth guidance to around flat, from their prior projection of mid-single-digit growth, the analyst wrote.

While 2025 is shaping up to be a challenging year, PepsiCo's growth could reaccelerate, supported by earlier comps, initial return on investments, Continued strength internationally and increased focus on innovation, he stated.

PEP Price Action: Shares of PepsiCohad declined by 2.04% to $132.55 at the time of publication on Friday.

Read More: US Stock Futures Mixed After Three-Day Winning Streak: Expert Dismisses Market Pessimism, Says ‘This Isn’t Stuff You See In Bear Market’

Photo: Shutterstock

PEP Logo
PEPPepsiCo Inc
$133.38-1.43%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.07
Growth
47.33
Quality
56.64
Value
27.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which snack companies may benefit from PepsiCo's struggles?
How could tariff impacts reshape consumer goods investments?
Which international markets are key for PepsiCo's growth?
What cost-saving strategies can food manufacturers adopt?
Will investors favor innovative brands amid macro volatility?
How can retail stocks adapt to changing consumer behaviors?
What alternative investments are viable during economic uncertainty?
Which companies are positioned well against tariff pressures?
How might PepsiCo's challenges impact distributors?
What emerging trends can investors look for in snack foods?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEarnings BeatsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasBofA SecuritiesBonnie HerzogBryan SpillaneGoldman Sachs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved