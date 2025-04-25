PepsiCo Posts In-Line Results As Guidance Reflects Tariff Costs, Analysts Say

Zinger Key Points
- PepsiCo reported disappointing quarterly results.
- The company’s 2025 guidance reflects tariff costs.
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. PEP tanked after the company reported a sales decline for the first quarter on Thursday.
BofA Securities On PepsiCo
Analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating while reducing the price target from $155 to $150.
PepsiCo reported its quarterly results broadly in line with consensus estimates, Spillane said in a note. Management’s 2025 earnings guidance reflects tariff costs of around 40 cents per share, he added.
There is a lack of clarity around a recovery in US salty snacks, given the macro volatility, Spillane stated. The company's earnings are expected to decline by around 11% year-on-year in the second quarter, $2.03 per share, "as weaker Frito sales/operating deleverage plays out, hampered further by a $76mil gain to corporate operating profit in the base period," he wrote.
Goldman Sachs On PepsiCo
Analyst Bonnie Herzog reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $160.
PepsiCo's first-quarter results were "broadly in-line with subdued investor expectations," with earnings coming in at $1.48 per share, versus consensus estimates of $1.49 per share, Herzog said. The results were disappointing but not surprising, he added.
"Given higher expected supply chain costs related to tariffs, elevated macroeconomic volatility, and a subdued consumer backdrop," management lowered their full-year EPS growth guidance to around flat, from their prior projection of mid-single-digit growth, the analyst wrote.
While 2025 is shaping up to be a challenging year, PepsiCo's growth could reaccelerate, supported by earlier comps, initial return on investments, Continued strength internationally and increased focus on innovation, he stated.
PEP Price Action: Shares of PepsiCohad declined by 2.04% to $132.55 at the time of publication on Friday.
