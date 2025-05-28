May 28, 2025 6:00 PM 2 min read

e.l.f. Beauty Q4 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat, Company Will Acquire Hailey Bieber's Skincare Brand Rhode For Up To $1B

Zinger Key Points

e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q4 Revenue: $332.64 million, versus estimates of $327.47 million
  • Q4 Adjusted EPS: 78 cents, versus estimates of 72 cents

Total revenue was up 4% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin increased approximately 50 basis points to 71%. The company ended the quarter with $148.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $256.7 million in total debt outstanding.

“In this dynamic environment, we continue to deliver industry-leading results. In Fiscal 2025, we grew net sales 28%, gained 190 basis points of market share in the U.S. and continued our international expansion strategy,” said Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO of e.l.f. Beauty.

“We believe we have the right strategy to drive continued category-leading sales and market share growth in the years to come, and believe the acquisition of rhode will further strengthen and diversify our portfolio of fast-growing disruptive brands.”

The company refrained from providing guidance for fiscal 2026, citing a wide range of potential outcomes related to tariffs.

In connection with earnings, e.l.f also announced an agreement to acquire rhode, a multi-category lifestyle beauty brand founded by Hailey Bieber. The deal includes $600 million in cash and $200 million of stock at closing, as well as a potential earnest consideration of up to $200 million based on future growth over a three-year period.

“Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible,” Amin said.

e.l.f. Price Action: e.l.f. Beauty shares were trading up by 1.88% at $90.50 following the print after closing Wednesday’s regular session down 1.33% at $90.50, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: LisaChi/Shutterstock.

Overview
