Box Stock Rallies After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

Box, Inc. BOX released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Box reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year.

For the first quarter, Box reported:

Remaining Performance Obligations of $1.469 billion, up 21% Year-Over-Year, or 17% on a constant currency basis.

Billings of $242.3 million, up 27%, or 17% on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP gross profit of $222.3 million, or 80.5% of revenue, up from $212.2 million, or 80.2% of revenue. “We are at a pivotal moment in history where AI is revolutionizing work and business,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “In this AI-first era, organizations are embracing this shift to stay competitive. At Box, we help businesses unlock value from their unstructured data with our Intelligent Content Management platform,” Levie added.

Shares of Box have an average 1-year price target of $36, representing an expected upside of 14.39%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. One analyst has a bearish recommendation on Box, while four analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from DA Davidson is $45, while the street low from RBC Capital is $21.

BOX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Box stock was up 10.84% at $34.86 in Tuesday's extended trading.

