May 23, 2025 1:13 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With MINISO Group Stock On Friday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

MINISO Group MNSO shares are trading sharply lower on Friday after the company reported first-quarter results.

MINISO reported earnings per share of 26 cents, down from 27 cents a year ago. Quarterly sales of $610.06 million (+18.9% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $624.52 million.

First-quarter gross profit increased 21.1% year over year to $269.8 million. Gross margin was 44.2%, compared to 43.4% in the same period last year, on the back of solid performance from overseas markets and TOP TOY.

Also Read: Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Prices In China To Fend Off Huawei, Xiaomi Amid Lagging Sales

Adjusted net margin was 13.3%, compared to 16.6% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.5% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.4%, compared to 25.9% a year ago.

As of March 31, the total number of stores at the group level reached 7,768, marking a net increase of 978 stores year over year. The number of MINISO stores grew to 7,488, reflecting a year-over-year addition of 858 locations.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Guofu Ye, founder, chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, “Entering into 2025, we are facing an increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment. Yet, with over ten years’ experience of globalization, unparalleled scale, and diversified footprint, we will stay resilient and agile in order to deliver long-term profitable growth.”

“Moving forward, we will continue to exert effort on disciplined cost control and moderate budgeting and balance both growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable returns to shareholders,” said Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO.

Price Action: MNSO shares are trading lower by 19.1% to $17.85 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image by 8th.creator via Shutterstock

MNSO Logo
MNSOMINISO Group Holding Ltd
$17.93-19.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.54
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
67.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
AsiaEarningsEquitiesNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversGeneralBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved