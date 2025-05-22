Autodesk Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised FY26 Guidance

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15. Quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.61 billion and is up from revenue of $1.42 billion from the same period last year.

“Against an uncertain geopolitical, macroeconomic, and policy backdrop, our strong performance in the first quarter of fiscal ’26 set us up well for the year,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO.

“We continue to make the right decisions to drive long-term shareholder value by focusing on our strategic priorities in cloud, platform, and AI; optimizing our sales and marketing to drive higher margins; and allocating more capital to share repurchases as our free cash flow grows,” Anagnost added.

Outlook: Autodesk expects second-quarter adjusted EPS of between $2.44 and $2.48, versus the $2.34 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion, versus the $1.7 billion estimate.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $9.34 to $9.67 to a new range of $9.50 to $9.73, versus the $9.52 estimate. Autodesk raised its fiscal revenue guidance from between $6.89 billion and $6.96 billion to between $6.92 billion and $7 billion, versus the $6.93 billion estimate.

ADSK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Autodesk stock was up 3.18% at $304.39 in Thursday’s extended trading.

