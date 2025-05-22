May 22, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read

Autodesk Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised FY26 Guidance

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15. Quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.61 billion and is up from revenue of $1.42 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Solar Energy Stocks Drop As House Approves Major Rollback Of Climate Incentives

“Against an uncertain geopolitical, macroeconomic, and policy backdrop, our strong performance in the first quarter of fiscal ’26 set us up well for the year,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO.

“We continue to make the right decisions to drive long-term shareholder value by focusing on our strategic priorities in cloud, platform, and AI; optimizing our sales and marketing to drive higher margins; and allocating more capital to share repurchases as our free cash flow grows,” Anagnost added.

Outlook: Autodesk expects second-quarter adjusted EPS of between $2.44 and $2.48, versus the  $2.34 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion, versus the $1.7 billion estimate.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $9.34 to $9.67 to a new range of $9.50 to $9.73, versus the $9.52 estimate. Autodesk raised its fiscal revenue guidance from between $6.89 billion and $6.96 billion to between $6.92 billion and $7 billion, versus the $6.93 billion estimate.

ADSK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Autodesk stock was up 3.18% at $304.39 in Thursday’s extended trading.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$302.003.10%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.22
Growth
84.10
Quality
34.39
Value
12.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsTop StoriesMoversTechAIartificial intelligencewhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved