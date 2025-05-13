May 13, 2025 12:49 PM 1 min read

JD.com Clocks Strong Q1 Retail And Logistics Growth Fueled By Cash Burn

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

China-based JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday. The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 15.8% year-over-year to $41.5 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $40.2 billion.

JD posted an adjusted net income per ADS of $1.16, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05.

Also Read: US Listed Chinese Stocks Rally As Countries Agree To Ease Import Tariffs

JD Segment Performance

JD.com’s net product revenue increased by 16.2% Y/Y at $33.39 billion. Net service revenues rose 14.0% Y/Y to $8.1 billion. 

JD Retail revenue climbed 16.3% Y/Y to $36.36 billion, Logistics revenue gained 11.5% Y/Y to $6.47 billion, and the new business revenues grew 18.1% Y/Y to $793 million.

JD.com’s marketing expenses rose 13.9% to $1.5 billion in the quarter, forming 3.5% of revenues, down by 10 bps.

Margins

Operating margin was 3.5% for the quarter, compared to 3.0% Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin improved by 50 bps Y/Y to 3.9%. JD Retail’s operating margin rose 80 bps to 4.9%. 

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.0% Y/Y to $1.9 billion, with a 4.6% margin, up by 50 bps.

JD.com used $2.98 billion in free cash flow for the quarter and $2.52 billion in operating cash flow. The company held $28.0 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

CEO Sandy Xu attributed the quarterly results to improving consumer sentiment and continued enhancements to JD’s supply chain capabilities and user experience.

Price Action: JD stock is up 5.31% at $37.97 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Freer via Shutterstock

JD Logo
JDJD.com Inc
$37.905.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.62
Growth
89.06
Quality
45.91
Value
95.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which Chinese tech companies could thrive next?
How will consumer sentiment impact retail stocks?
What benefits will logistics firms see from JD's growth?
Which retail stocks may follow JD's success?
Could US-listed Chinese stocks gain traction?
How might operating margins influence investor sentiment?
Which sectors might benefit from enhanced supply chains?
What impact will cash flow have on JD's investments?
How does JD's growth affect e-commerce trends?
Which international markets could JD expand into next?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
AsiaEarningsNewsTop StoriesMoversTechBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved