Plains All American Pipeline Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period. Plains All American Pipeline projects to report quarterly revenue at $14 billion, compared to $11.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 26, Plains All American Pipeline announced that Harry Pefanis will retire as President of Plains effective June 1.

Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 1.4% to close at $16.94 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $19 to $18 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $23 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $23 to $24 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $22 to $20 on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on July 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

