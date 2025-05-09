May 9, 2025 3:15 AM 2 min read

Plains All American Pipeline Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period. Plains All American Pipeline projects to report quarterly revenue at $14 billion, compared to $11.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 26, Plains All American Pipeline announced that Harry Pefanis will retire as President of Plains effective June 1.

Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 1.4% to close at $16.94 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $19 to $18 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $23 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $23 to $24 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $22 to $20 on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on July 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying PAA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PAA Logo
PAAPlains All American Pipeline LP
$17.141.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.96
Growth
54.22
Quality
41.75
Value
88.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
How will PAA's earnings report affect its stock?
Which analysts are most bullish on PAA?
What impact will leadership changes have on PAA?
Could oil pipeline stocks benefit from rising revenues?
How might investors react to PAA's earnings projections?
What does the price target shift suggest for PAA?
Which energy sector stocks are undervalued right now?
How could market fluctuations impact PAA?
What are the implications of PAA's revenue growth for competitors?
Which analysts are predicting a downturn for PAA?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasWall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved