SoundHound AI Stock Slides On Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

- SoundHound reports first-quarter revenue of $29.13 million, missing analyst estimates of $30.38 million.
- The conversational AI company reports an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 9 cents per share.
SoundHound AI Inc SOUN reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.
Q1 Earnings: SoundHound reported first-quarter revenue of $29.13 million, missing analyst estimates of $30.38 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The conversational AI company reported an adjusted loss of six cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of nine cents per share.
Total revenue was up 151% on a year-over-year basis. The company said no customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue in the quarter, highlighting revenue diversification. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.2 million. SoundHound ended the quarter with $246 million in cash and cash equivalents.
“SoundHound continues to extend its reach and create new possibilities for real-world AI applications. The release of our complete AI agent platform delivers full, voice-enabled Agentic AI for customers across all industries,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.
“At the same time, our bold growth initiatives are paying dividends, and we’re realizing significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities following our acquisitions.”
Outlook: SoundHound reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, continuing to expect full-year revenue in the range of $157 million to $177 million versus estimates of $166.17 million.
SoundHound’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.
SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 3.80% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $9.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: MacroEcon/Shutterstock.
