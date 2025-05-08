May 8, 2025 4:59 PM 1 min read

SoundHound AI Stock Slides On Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
SoundHound AI Inc SOUN reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q1 Earnings: SoundHound reported first-quarter revenue of $29.13 million, missing analyst estimates of $30.38 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The conversational AI company reported an adjusted loss of six cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of nine cents per share.

Total revenue was up 151% on a year-over-year basis. The company said no customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue in the quarter, highlighting revenue diversification. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.2 million. SoundHound ended the quarter with $246 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“SoundHound continues to extend its reach and create new possibilities for real-world AI applications. The release of our complete AI agent platform delivers full, voice-enabled Agentic AI for customers across all industries,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.

“At the same time, our bold growth initiatives are paying dividends, and we’re realizing significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities following our acquisitions.”

Outlook: SoundHound reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, continuing to expect full-year revenue in the range of $157 million to $177 million versus estimates of $166.17 million.

SoundHound’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 3.80% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $9.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
