May 7, 2025 6:03 PM 1 min read

MercadoLibre Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat: 'Exceptional Momentum'

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

MercadoLibre Inc MELI shares are rising in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

  • Q1 Revenue: $5.93 billion, versus estimates of $5.51 billion
  • Q1 EPS: $9.74, versus estimates of $8.03

Total revenue increased 37% on a year-over-year basis, boosted by continued strategic investments. Commerce revenue climbed 32% year-over-year, Financial revenue increased 37% and Fintech revenue from Mercado Pago jumped 43%.

The Latin America e-commerce and fintech platform company said brand preference reached all-time highs in key markets during the quarter, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile. 

“Mercado Libre started 2025 with exceptional momentum, driven by strong operational performance across both commerce and fintech,” said Martin de los Santos, CFO of MercadoLibre.

“This quarter highlights our continued commitment to sustainable, profitable growth as we capture the many opportunities ahead. We remain a key force in accelerating the shift from traditional retail to e-commerce, supported by ongoing investments aimed at delivering a seamless user experience.”

MELI Price Action: MercadoLibre shares were up 1.48% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $2,262.09 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Octavio Hoyos/Shutterstock.

