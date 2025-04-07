Qiagen Shares Rise Premarket As Preliminary Q1 Results, Hikes FY25 EPS Guidance

Qiagen N.V. QGEN shares are trading higher premarket on Monday. On Sunday, the company disclosed its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2025.

The company sees net sales growth of around 5% (+7% at constant exchange rates, CER) to about $483 million vs. consensus of $506.5 million.

The revenue figure surpassed the previously communicated outlook of about 3% CER growth (4% CER core business, excluding discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox).

The company expects an adjusted EPS of at least $0.55 (vs. the street view of $0.56) in CER in the quarter, compared to prior guidance of about $0.50 CER.

Qiagen anticipates that the QuantiFERON latent TB test sales will increase by around 15% at CER, driven by the continued global shift from the traditional skin test to this reliable, modern, blood-based alternative.

The QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system is expected to grow by over 35% CER, fueled by strong demand for respiratory panels and expansion in gastrointestinal and meningitis testing.

Both the QIAcuity digital PCR system and QIAGEN Digital Insights bioinformatics business are projected to show high single-digit CER growth, reflecting strong adoption in research and clinical settings.

However, Sample Technologies sales are expected to decline by 1% CER, reflecting a cautious spending environment among some Life Sciences customers for instruments.

2025 Outlook: The company raised the adjusted EPS outlook to about $2.35 in CER from $2.28 prior (vs. consensus of $2.48).

The outlook reflects strong sales in the first quarter, expected headwinds from the recently announced U.S. import tariffs and a better-than-expected tax environment.

Meanwhile, Qiagen reiterated the outlook for the adjusted operating income margin to be above 30% for the year.

QIAGEN now expects to achieve its mid-term target for an adjusted operating income margin of at least 31% significantly earlier than planned, well ahead of the original 2028 timeline.

This acceleration reflects stronger-than-expected performance improvements realized throughout 2024 and into 2025.

The company plans to release the first quarter of 2025 results on May 7, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF GNOM and First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF EKG.

Price Action: QGEN shares are up 3.06% at $39.43 premarket at the last check on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock