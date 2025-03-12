Dollar General Q4 Earnings Preview: Revenue, Profit Margins, Tariffs In The Spotlight

Dollar General Corp. DG is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results ahead of Thursday's opening bell. Here's a look at what to expect in the report.

What To Watch: Wall Street is looking for updates on Dollar General's quarterly revenue and profit margins as mega-retailers like Walmart and Amazon have been capturing market share.

Cash-strapped and value-conscious consumers are visiting discount retailers more frequently in the current high-inflation environment.

According to data from Placer.ai, Dollar General's foot traffic grew 5.1% in 2024 along with the number of weekday visits, as demand for everyday essentials grew. Additional foot traffic and visits could translate into higher revenues for the retailer.

Investors will be watching the company's guidance and commentary for insight into the potential effects of tariffs on goods imported from China. Tariffs could significantly impact Dollar General’s profit margins, as the company imports a portion of its products from China. Increased costs could be passed on to consumers, potentially affecting future sales volumes.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $10.26 billion. Dollar General has missed analysts' profit estimates for the last two quarters.

DG Price Action: Dollar General shares ended Wednesday's session down 4.82% at $74.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

