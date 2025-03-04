Genius Sports Q4 Results: Sales Jump, Margins Expand & More

Genius Sports Limited GENI shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter GAAP loss per share of 12 cents, missing the street view of 2 cents earnings. Quarterly sales of $175.53 million (up 38% year over year) marginally missed the analyst consensus estimate of $175.57 million.

Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $128.2 million, driven primarily by growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations.

Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $29.8 million, while Sports Technology & Services revenue increased 47%.

Group adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 900 basis points year over year to 18.4% in the quarter under review.

Group net loss was $28.2 million in the fourth quarter, representing a $10.2 million improvement compared to the $38.5 million loss in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Group Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million in the quarter, representing a 171% increase from the year-ago period.

“We have consistently exceeded expectations, bolstered our technology advantage, and strengthened our balance sheet, now positioning Genius Sports for continued success in 2025 and a clear path to achieve greater scale,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO.

Outlook: Genius Sports expects to generate group revenue of approximately $620 million (consensus $589.71 million) and group adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million in 2025.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $135.24 million.

Price Action: GENI shares are trading higher by 6.07% to $8.825 at last check Tuesday.

