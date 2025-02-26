Why Shares Of Insurance Company Root Are Soaring Wednesday

Insurance company Root Inc ROOT reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights.



What Happened: Root reported fourth-quarter revenue of $326.7 million, beating a Street consensus estimate of $291.0 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.62, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 44 cents per share.

The company reported policies in force grew 21% year-over-year in the quarter. Gross premiums written were up 18% year-over-year in the quarter.

Gross accident period losses were down in the quarter.

Root reported positive net income for the second consecutive quarter and had a positive net income of $31 million for the full fiscal year, an improvement of $178 million from the previous fiscal year.

The company called 2024 "a landmark year" and said it was made possible by hard decisions made in 2022 and 2023.

"Ten years ago, we believed that modern quantitative methods would allow us to grow at better loss ratios than the industry. Today our loss ratio is among the best in the industry," the company said.

Root said it continues to invest in infrastructure and growth, which should translate to "strong calendar period results" as the company gains scale.

"We believe our patience and foundation in data science will continue to bear fruit that will ultimately accrue to long-term stakeholders."

ROOT Price Action: Root stock is up 17.52% to $116 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $20.22 to $141.23.

Read Next:

Photo: MacroEcon via Shutterstock