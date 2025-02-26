MARA Holdings Q4 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Net Income, Bitcoin Holdings Hit 44,893 BTC

Digital asset company MARA Holdings MARA reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights.



What Happened: MARA reported fourth-quarter revenue of $214.4 million, up 37% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $186.4 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.24, beating a Street consensus estimate of 68 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year, MARA's revenue was $656.4 million, up 69% year-over-year.

The company had records for revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year and fourth quarter.

MARA reported a direct energy cost per Bitcoin BTC/USD of $28,800 for 2024 at its owned sites as it worked on lowering energy costs and increasing hash rates.

The company mined 2,492 Bitcoin in the fourth quarter and purchased 15,574 Bitcoin in the fourth quarter. The company held 44,893 Bitcoin at the end of the fiscal year, including 10,374 Bitcoin that are loaned or used as collateral.

MARA had a Bitcoin yield per share of 62%. The company did not sell any Bitcoin in the fourth quarter.

Read Also: MARA Holdings’s Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

What's Next: MARA highlighted the transformation it made in the fiscal year and now has its eyes set on artificial intelligence.

"We're proud of our transformation. But we're far from done. While we remain bullish on Bitcoin and our mining business, we're continuing to explore how MARA can emerge as a leader in the next major opportunity: AI," the company said.

The company said they are well positioned to take advantage of the growing AI segment and the need for cost-effective compute infrastructure.

MARA's three priorities for 2025 are "generate, activate and differentiate."

MARA Price Action: MARA stock is up 8.43% to $13.50 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $12.05 to $34.09.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy MARA