First Solar Q4 Earnings Preview: Sales, Net Bookings To Watch

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is set to report its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at what to expect in the report.

What To Watch: Investors will be looking for updates on First Solar's net bookings which were 4.0 GW year-to-date last quarter and only 0.4 GW growth in the third quarter.

Wall Street will also be interested in the company's guidance heading into fiscal 2025. First Solar lowered its fiscal 2024 net sales forecast to a range of $4.1 billion to $4.25 billion, versus the $4.44 billion estimate, last quarter.

The company also lowered its full-year earnings forecast from between $13 and $14 per share to between $13 and $13.50 per share, versus the $13.49 estimate.

First Solar executives may provide commentary on the political climate and new Energy Secretary Chris Wright, whose background in the fossil fuel industry and his views on climate change and renewable energy could be of concern.

Analysts Weigh In: First Solar stock has a consensus price target of $278.71 based on the ratings of 25 analysts. The high is $367, issued by Morgan Stanley in November 2024 and the low is $209, issued by Wells Fargo on Jan. 8, 2025.

Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi upgraded First Solar shares from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $218 to $259 in mid-February.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $4.71 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

FSLR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, First Solar shares ended Monday's session down 1.63% at $152.91.

