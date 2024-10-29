First Solar Stock Sinks After Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Results, Cut FY24 Guidance

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: First Solar reported quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.13. The company said its earnings were impacted by a $50 million product warranty reserve charge during the quarter.

Quarterly revenue came in at $887.67 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar reported year-to-date net bookings of 4.0 GW with 0.4 GW since the company’s second-quarter earnings call. The company said it has an expected sales backlog of 73.3 GW.

Read Next: Boeing Strike Drags On: Union Contract Rejection ‘Adds Further Uncertainty, Costs, Recovery Delays,’ Says Analyst

“As we approach the end of 2024, we remain pleased with the progress made across our business, navigating against a backdrop of industry volatility and political uncertainty, with a continued focus on balancing growth, profitability and liquidity,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

“We expect that our disciplined, long-term approach will allow us to work through the outcomes of the upcoming U.S. elections as well as the continued volatility across the solar manufacturing industry,” Widmar added.

Outlook: First Solar revised its fiscal 2024 net sales forecast from a range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion to a new range of $4.1 billion to $4.25 billion, versus the $4.44 billion estimate. The company also revised its full-year earnings forecast from between $13 and $14 per share to between $13 and $13.50 per share, versus the $13.49 estimate.

FSLR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, First Solar shares are down 4.84% after-hours at $190.38 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Read Also:

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.