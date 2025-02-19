What's Going On With International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Today?

Zinger Key Points
- IFF's Q4 earnings beat estimates with a 3% YoY sales increase, but 2025 sales guidance falls short of analyst expectations.
- IFF expects foreign exchange to impact 2025 sales and EBITDA growth by 4% and 6%, respectively.
- Get two weeks of free access to pro-level trading tools, including news alerts, scanners, and real-time market insights.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. IFF shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Wednesday.
Yesterday, the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company registered quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, beating the street view of 81 cents. Sales of $2.771 billion (+3% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $2.677 billion.
On a comparable basis, currency-neutral sales increased 6% versus the prior year period, led by broad-based growth in all divisions.
On a reported basis, Nourish Segment sales were $1.41 billion. On a comparable basis, currency neutral sales increased 4%, as strong double-digit growth in Flavors was partially offset by softness in Functional Ingredients.
Also Read: JPMorgan, Charlie Javice Case Takes Center Stage In Court This Week: Report
Health & Biosciences Segment sales were $553 million on a reported basis. On a comparable basis, currency neutral sales increased 6%, driven by growth in nearly all businesses led by double-digit performances in Home & Personal Care and Grain Processing.
Scent Segment sales were $579 million on a reported basis, while Pharma Solutions Segment sales were $228 million.
“In 2025, we’ll strategically increase our investment in R&D, commercial, capacity and technology as we aim to continue to strengthen IFF,” said CEO Erik Fyrwald.
Cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter under review contracted to $469 million from $709 million in the prior year period.
Outlook: Sales are expected to range from $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion in the full year 2025 (street view: $11.30 billion). Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be between $2 billion and $2.15 billion.
The company expects comparable currency neutral sales growth to be between 1% to 4%, with volume growth in all businesses.
International Flavors & Fragrances expects that foreign exchange will have an approximately 4% adverse impact to sales growth and an approximately 6% adverse impact to adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2025 driven primarily by the Euro and certain other emerging market currencies.
Price Action: IFF shares are trading lower by 2.33% to $84.45 premarket at last check Wednesday.
Read Next:
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.