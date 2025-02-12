HubSpot Shares Climb After Solid Q4 Report: EPS Beat, Revenues Beat

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the $2.19 analysts consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $703.17 million, beating the $673.32 million consensus estimate.

Subscription revenue was $687.3 million, up 21% from the same quarter last year.

Professional services and other revenue was $15.9 million, up 36% year-over-year.

Grew Customers to 247,939 at Dec.31, 2024, up 21% from Dec. 31, 2023.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,312 during the fourth quarter, down 0.5% year-over-year.

Calculated billings were $767.6 million, up 16% on an as-reported basis and 21% in constant currency compared to the prior year’s quarter.

Read Next: Inflation Runs Hot In January: ‘Houston We Have A Problem,’ Experts Warn

“We had a solid finish to 2024, highlighting our leadership as a platform company”, said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot.

“2024 was a transformative year for HubSpot as we reimagined our product, our platform, and company with AI. I’m excited by the progress we’ve made in embedding AI across our hubs and the value it’s driving for customers,” Rangan added.

Outlook: HubSpot sees first-quarter revenue of between $697 million and $699 million, versus the $705.71 million estimate, and EPS of between $1.74 and $1.76, versus the $2.00 estimate.

HubSpot expects fiscal 2025 total revenue in a range of $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion, versus the $2.99 billion estimate, and EPS of between $9.11 and $9.19, versus the $9.14 estimate.

HUBS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HubSpot shares are up 5.06% after hours at $823.01 Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image: Courtesy of HubSpot, Inc.